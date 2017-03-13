'The lady in the yellow dress' shares chilling details about her multiple rape ordeals

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Nonhlanhla, who also goes by her stage name, Skolopad said that she made a conscious decision to share her painful story to show other women that they can overcome anything.

"Rape can happen to anyone. I would never wish it on anybody but I found it important to speak out because my story might help someone," she said.

The 33-year-old musician who many will remember for the revealing yellow dress she wore to the Metro FM Music Awards has shared intimate details about being raped twice.

"It happened twice. The first time was back in 2008 and I reported the matter to the police. But progress was so slow and shortly after that I got a job, so I dropped the charges because I wanted to put everything behind me and just move on," she said.

Skolopad explained that on both occasions she was not in her performance (mostly revealing) gear, but was walking home from work, when the rapes occured.

"I didn't even cry when it happened the second time. The third guy even stopped and walked away after realising they were not achieving their goal, which was to crush me. I told them I will not even report the case because I knew who sent them," Skolopad explained.

The musician, who is also a professional nurse, went for counseling after her daughter advised her to speak to someone about the incident.

"I am not angry at all men because they are not all bad. I am a strong woman who has to interact with men every day; luckily I haven't had any nasty comments or actions from my daily encounters with men."

Skolopad added that since sharing her story some people blamed her for the rapists' actions.

"I have seen a few comments (on social media) where people say I brought it upon myself. I have chosen to ignore them because I know it's not my fault. What matters is I am busy chasing my dreams and this should show women that nothing can ever stop them," she said.