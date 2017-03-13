Top Mzansi Magic show The Queen extended to every week night

According to the latest Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS), The Queen, has become one of the most-watched series on the channel since its debut seven months ago.

The show, which is produced by TV power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson has also become a major talking point on social media on a daily basis.

The Queen's popularity has led Mzansi Magic to extend the number of times a week the show is aired. From July 31, the show will be extended from its current four-day cycle to air every week night.

Mzansi Magic publicist Bongiwe Potwana-Metsing told TshisaLIVE that the channel had decided to invest in the production after seeing how much fans loved the show.

"We have decided to invest in the development and growth of local content. That is our focus and it made a lot of sense to put some of that investment in a high quality production that was already a hit with our viewers," Bongiwe said.

The channel also announced that several of its most popular shows would be renewed for a second season from October, including prison drama Lockdown and reality shows Living the Dream with Somizi, The Ranakas and Penny Penny Ahee.

The second season of its traditional drama series Igazi will premiere on the channel next month.