Trevor Noah: Kids never chose me in school but better late than never

The star won the Favourite African Star award at the glitzy ceremony held in Los Angeles, beating fellow South Africans Pearl Thusi and Wayde Van Niekerk, Nigeria's Yemi Alade and Funke Akindele Bello, and Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o to take home the coveted orange ‘blimp’.

Trevor accepted his award on the set of The Daily Show and thanked his young fans for their support.

Taking to Twitter after the win, Trevor joked that he had never been chosen by other kids at school but was now pretty popular.

Thank you Nickelodeon and thank you to the kids for choosing me. Kids never chose me in school but better late than never!!! https://t.co/FF11yEfCId — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 12, 2017

The win comes just days after Trevor covered the latest issue of TIME Magazine and was hailed by the publication as a "next generation leader".

"Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show's international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown,” said TIME on Instagram.