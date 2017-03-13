WATCH: Letshego Zulu shows off her crazy dance moves
Everyone knows that girls love having fun and acting crazy together.
So, when Letshego Zulu and her girlfriends headed away for a cycling tour they made the most of it.
Letshego and her friend decided to have a PJ party.
And there was lots of dancing.
Check out Letshego's moves here...
Then things got a lil crazy!
