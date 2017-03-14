Karlien van Jaarsveld left fuming over R25k cellphone bill
Afrikaans pop singer Karlien van Jaarsveld was left angry and confused after receiving a cellphone bill of over R24,000.
Karlien took to social media to share a text message from Vodacom that claimed her account was in arrears of R24,891 and requested she make a full payment as soon as possible.
Vodacom Vodacom World. Vodacom Please explain to me HOW do you come to giving me a bill of R24 000 when I have had the...Posted by Karlien van Jaarsveld on Sunday, March 12, 2017
Karlien said that she's had the same contract with Vodacom for eight years and never had a problem before.
The post received hundreds of comment with many of her fans sharing tales of their own frustration with the mobile service provider.
Vodacom responded to her message requesting that she contact them to sort out the situation.
Karlien's mother and manager Ronél Brink told TshisaLIVE that Karlien was angry and confused at the message but was now sorting it out with the mobile service provider.
"As far as I know, they are sorting it out and taking steps to fix the situation," Ronél said.
