Local movie rakes in R4 million at the box office

The side-splitting comedy, which was filmed in the heart of Durban, tells the story of the long-standing rivalry between two families The Kandasamys and The Naidoos.

After years of feuding The Kandasamys and The Naidoos join forces to breakup their adult children who have fallen in love, however in the end the families are forced to settle their differences.

The movie, which released in cinemas across the country on March 3, has raked in a whopping R4,049,418 to date.

According to a statement released by producers more than 76,000 people have flocked to cinemas over the past two weeks to watch it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, director Jayan Moodley said the success of the film at the box office would hopefully open more doors for cast members and the team.

"This success means that we are indeed building an industry in our province, in our country. It also means that the success paves the way for other filmmakers to follow their passion and make it happen," she said.

Jayan described the response to the movie as a "special and treasured feeling".

The filmmaker added that it was an overwhelming feeling to watch the film come to life.

"Making a film is like having a baby. You become so attached and involved in every step of the process. And then you eagerly await the birth. And then you want to celebrate once you can breathe again," she said.

Jayan, who made her director's debut with the film, said she felt blessed to have been a part of the project, and the support has been astounding. "The support has been so overwhelmingly beautiful but the one feeling that can't escape us is love, from so many people who have seen the film. That's just precious."

Keeping up with the Kandasamys was produced by Helena Spring and Junaid Ahmed, who died in November last year, and was directed by Jayan Moodley.

The cast includes Jailoshini Naidoo, Maeshni Naicker, Mishqah Parthiephal, Madhushan Singh, Rajesh Gopie, Koobeshan Naidoo, Mariam Bassa and Neil Govender.

The flick is currently showing at selected cinemas nationwide.