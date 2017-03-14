Shots fired! 'Nasty C is like a pawn shop,' says Dr Malinga

The veteran evidently needed to get a few things off his chest and wasted no time in doing so on Twitter.

Even though its been two weeks since a storm erupted over the Metro FM Awards votes, Malinga has some stinging opinions on the debacle.

Malinga compared Nasty C to a pawn shop, saying that the young rapper was in the business of keeping things that "do not belong to him".

NASTY C IS LIKE PAWN SHOP KEEPING THINGS THAT DO NOT BELONG TO HIM LOL mabala noise. — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 13, 2017

Soon after the weekend of the awards the Dr Malinga added his voice to the chorus of questions that followed this year's Metros. He even went on to buy an award himself for Song of the Year under Linga's Entertainment and shared that he'd like to do the same for Babes.

Thinking of going trophy shop and buy @babeswodumo an award for song of the year. — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 13, 2017

Tweeps pointed out that Malinga seemed bitter over Nasty C's win and asked him why he was beefing with a boy. He hit back at most comments saying that while Nasty may be a kid, he was associated with "thugs".

@drmalinga you're old enough to be that kids father and you're dragging him like this pic.twitter.com/3RP6bMgO9Z — Ziyanda Nkunjana (@z_nkunjana) March 13, 2017

Ingane e hamba no tsotsi https://t.co/TKzlIUF4XW — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 13, 2017

@DrMalinga I have so much respect for you Grootman, but your remark is rather disturbing and you're in no position to be dragging @Nasty_CSA — New Age Mapaputsi (@ExquisiteVince_) March 13, 2017

@drmalinga Instead of guiding the kid you do this Hau bantu pic.twitter.com/oT1ZMYFAU3 — Phumzile Skosana (@Ms_Phumzi) March 13, 2017

@drmalinga HE IS A CHILD !! A CHILD pic.twitter.com/381Uf796Ww — Ziyanda Nkunjana (@z_nkunjana) March 13, 2017

Nasty C has not yet responded to Malinga's comments.