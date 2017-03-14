WATCH: Skhumba roasts Nasty C about how much he 'paid' for his awards

Comedian Skhumba is a fairly unpredictable character and he hardly ever filters what's on his mind.

"How much did you guys as Mabala Noise pay for these awards?" Skhumba asked straight up.

Following the controversy that unfolded at this year's Metro FM Music Awards with Mabala Noise being accused of "buying awards," Skhumba felt he needed to ask the questions that real people wanted answers to.

"Let's just go straight. I mean all of you guys won. All of you. So how much did you pay comrade?" he asked the young rapper.

Nasty C - who is usually calm in interviews - did not flinch as he answered the question everybody was waiting for.

"The only thing that I know was paid for was the French Montana feature on my album. Everything else is hard work earned," Nasty said.

Check it out here...