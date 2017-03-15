Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's taking their fashion to the streets
Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha and the rest of the artists from West Ink Records will take their fashion to the streets of KZN with pop up stores this weekend. Here's everything you need to know!
Babes and Mampintsha have joined a long list of artists who have launched their own clothing lines and other fashion items.
And they will be taking their goods to the fans!
Here's the deets...
Richards Bay this coming Saturday (18 March) from 10am to 2pm at Bullion Boulevard Street next to Shell & Debonnairs.
Then on Sunday (19 March) in Stanger Shaka Mall from 10am to 2pm.
So if you're a die-hard Babes or Mampintsha fan then we suggest you clear your diary for this weekend.
