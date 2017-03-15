Skwatta Kamp pays tribute to Zola for 'discovering' them

The seven-member rap group, that originally consisted of Infa, Nish, Shugasmakx, Flabba, Nemza, Slikour, Bozza, have been responsible for some of the coolest songs in South African hip-hop.

And it turns out, Zola had a hand in helping them break into the industry.

In a touching throw-back moment Shugasmakx shared the story of how Zola willingly decided to cut his performance time short to give them a chance to win the audience back in 2001.

Shugasmakx recalled how Zola invited them with open arms to perform during his set time, at an event in Cape Town. Organisers had run out of time and were going to cut Skwatta Kamp's performance.

"Zola [who was] at his peak alongside Amu (Ghetto Scandalous days) was like 'yo, just hop on in my set,' then he introduced us onto the stage and co-signed us to millions of people of the country!" Shugasmakz reminisced.

Shugasmakx added that it meant a great deal to have the support of people like Zola in the industry.