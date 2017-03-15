The gloves are off! The Dr Malinga vs Nasty C war gets ugly

It all started earlier this week when Dr Malinga described Nasty C as a "pawn shop" for apparently keeping things that didn't belong to him.

Nasty C hit back with a video in which he lambasted a 'hater' labelling the person as a "f**king gimmick and a publicity stunt".

While Nasty C didn't name Malinga in the video he made reference to his hater "pretending to kick down planes on stage," which coincidently is Malinga's signature move.

Malinga obviously watched the video and joined the dots himself, because he has hit back with a stinging reply.

NEXT TIME WHEN I SEE NASTY C I'll act like im kicking mosquito knowing hes my target lol kidding. — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 15, 2017

Dear guys im doing a bday party turning 104 please invited all old age homes to come party with me NASTY C WIL performing so they can sleep. — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 15, 2017

LET ME GO FETCH MY LONG GREEN TROUSER AT DRY CLEAN LOL — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 15, 2017

Listening to @Nasty_CSA hell no,im a fan u know thats why i brought him to Hammanskraal comes alive it happens he's my fan too. — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 15, 2017

IM A CLOWN ALREADY SO TELLING PPL WHAT THEY KNOW IS A SAME AS EXPLAIN A MOVIE WHILE WATCHING IT 2GEDA LOL — #GOODWILL (@drmalinga) March 15, 2017