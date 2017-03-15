 The gloves are off! The Dr Malinga vs Nasty C war gets ugly - Times LIVE
   
Wed Mar 15 11:03:19 SAST 2017

The gloves are off! The Dr Malinga vs Nasty C war gets ugly

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-15 10:29:17.0
Dr Malinga hits back at Nasty C.
Dr Malinga has come out guns blazing at Nasty C, after the Hell Naw rapper seemingly took aim at him in a stinging video.

It all started earlier this week when Dr Malinga described Nasty C as a "pawn shop" for apparently keeping things that didn't belong to him.

Nasty C hit back with a video in which he lambasted a 'hater' labelling the person as a  "f**king gimmick and a publicity stunt".

While Nasty C didn't name Malinga in the video he made reference to his hater "pretending to kick down planes on stage," which coincidently is Malinga's signature move.

Malinga obviously watched the video and joined the dots himself, because he has hit back with a stinging reply.

