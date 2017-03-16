Hulisani Ravele is grateful for the opportunities her parents never had

The 23-year-old recently graduated cum laude for her Honours degree in Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture Medium.

She had nothing but praises for her parents who she felt gave everything to ensure she lived up to her full potential.

"I cannot as a young South African not acknowledge how this constitutional right, which was not a reality for my parents, has allowed me opportunities my forefathers would've never dreamed of, opportunities which have made me the woman I am today," she wrote.

She reminisced about how hard it was for her to integrate into a multi-racial school years ago.

"My English was not up to scratch and I had to attend remedial classes in my early years. Fast-forward 23 years later and the right to basic education and the right to further education has manifested itself in my life over and over again." she wrote.

Well done guurl!