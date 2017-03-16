I am not afraid of anyone in the industry, says Nasty C

David 'Nasty C' Ngcobo's meteoric rise has seen him go from rapping with his classmates in school to winning four awards at the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards last month. The rapper has also worked alongside international artists such as US rappers Future and French Montana.

The rapper's chart-topping hits has seen him become of the country's most popular rappers, who stood tall against his competitors.

"I know that there is no artist in the country that can touch or intimidate me right now. I am not afraid of anyone in the industry," Nasty C told TshisaLIVE.

He said that he listened to a lot of music from other artists but never felt that they were good enough to make him panic or doubt his own abilities.

"I never feel pressure when I listen to anyone's music. I listen to songs that are hyped on social media and I always find that there is so much more that could have been done to make it better. I am a perfectionist and so I make sure my music is at its very best when it finally gets released," Nasty added.

Those might be fighting words from a rapper who many did not even know existed before his 2015 hit Juice Back, but the truth is Nasty C has long been prepared for the limelight.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a rapper and even as a 15-year-old would be hanging out with guys like AKA and Khuli Chana in the club. The clubs would want me to come back and would pay me. It was peanuts but to a 15-year-old it was a lot," Nasty C explained.

The young Nasty C would rap about his life and how his father did not approve of his career choice.

"When you are young, you think that the older generation doesn't get it. You think that they are trying to make you forget your dreams, and so I was determined to prove my father wrong and I found my voice through music and developing this fighting spirit," Nasty C said.

It is this spirit that saw Nasty C involved in a massive feud with fellow musician Dr Malinga this week that rocked the internet.

The duo got embroiled in a nasty spat after Malinga critcised Nasty C's win at the recent SAMAs, saying he did not deserve it.

Nasty C did not take lightly to the comments and lambasted Malinga, which resulted in the raging feud.