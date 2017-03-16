 IN MEMES: Twitter thirsts over Penny Penny's son! - Times LIVE
TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-16 08:44:39.0
Papa Penny Penny's son is flames.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for who? Twitter has a new bae, and it is none other than Penny Penny's son.

Fans of Penny Penny's hit reality show Papa Penny Ahee were pleasantly surprised on Wednesday when the musician's son made an appearance on the show.

Let's just say that the internet went a little crazy, with thirsty fans tweeting hilarious memes and messages declaring him the new people's bae.

Some even questioned if he was really Penny Penny's son or rapper Riky Rick in disguise?

As usual, Penny Penny had fans in stitches with his crazy antics and flamboyant hairstyles.

But it was this moment from the show that Idols judge Somizi rolling on the floor with laughter.

