IN MEMES: Twitter thirsts over Penny Penny's son!

Fans of Penny Penny's hit reality show Papa Penny Ahee were pleasantly surprised on Wednesday when the musician's son made an appearance on the show.

Let's just say that the internet went a little crazy, with thirsty fans tweeting hilarious memes and messages declaring him the new people's bae.

#PapaPennyAhee a moment of silence for papa penny's son pic.twitter.com/Vv93zQgMwn — Pamla Letsoalo (@Dipamza) March 15, 2017

Whoa, I did not expect that, Papa Penny's son is fiiiine! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/dCboH5PocW — Shathani M (@shatiti) March 15, 2017

Helang!!! Penny Penny has a son like like that #PapaPennyAhee ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X0itoNXH6q — IG: LE✝OURⓂUSIC® (@LETOURMUSIC) March 15, 2017

Some even questioned if he was really Penny Penny's son or rapper Riky Rick in disguise?

Papa Penny's son kinda looks like Riky Rick #PapaPennyAhee — Sihle Buthelezi (@Sihle_Bee) March 15, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee has a son that looks like Ricky rick ... ok — nhla2 (@Glolo_nhla2) March 15, 2017

As usual, Penny Penny had fans in stitches with his crazy antics and flamboyant hairstyles.

But it was this moment from the show that Idols judge Somizi rolling on the floor with laughter.