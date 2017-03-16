IN MEMES: Twitter thirsts over Penny Penny's son!
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for who? Twitter has a new bae, and it is none other than Penny Penny's son.
Fans of Penny Penny's hit reality show Papa Penny Ahee were pleasantly surprised on Wednesday when the musician's son made an appearance on the show.
Let's just say that the internet went a little crazy, with thirsty fans tweeting hilarious memes and messages declaring him the new people's bae.
#PapaPennyAhee a moment of silence for papa penny's son pic.twitter.com/Vv93zQgMwn— Pamla Letsoalo (@Dipamza) March 15, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee's son is too nice pic.twitter.com/xBhecXRBQ3— Coco (@CathleenLindii) March 15, 2017
Whoa, I did not expect that, Papa Penny's son is fiiiine! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/dCboH5PocW— Shathani M (@shatiti) March 15, 2017
Helang!!! Penny Penny has a son like like that #PapaPennyAhee ♂️ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/X0itoNXH6q— IG: LE✝OURⓂUSIC® (@LETOURMUSIC) March 15, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee OMG is that penny penny's son pic.twitter.com/ZRES01QcNm— Sthe (@Sthembi12) March 15, 2017
"What about me?" Dude who are you???#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/irCdRQ7knD
— LushAnn T (@LushAnn_T) March 15, 2017
His son doe #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/CrqN01GM5V— pardigesmewedda (@LeloJames007) March 15, 2017
Some even questioned if he was really Penny Penny's son or rapper Riky Rick in disguise?
Papa Penny's son kinda looks like Riky Rick #PapaPennyAhee— Sihle Buthelezi (@Sihle_Bee) March 15, 2017
Riky Rick is #PapaPennyAhee son?— Ungovernable (@SnyManXXX) March 15, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee has a son that looks like Ricky rick ... ok— nhla2 (@Glolo_nhla2) March 15, 2017
As usual, Penny Penny had fans in stitches with his crazy antics and flamboyant hairstyles.
But it was this moment from the show that Idols judge Somizi rolling on the floor with laughter.
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
Local movie rakes in R4 million at the box office
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Pearl Thusi dumbstruck by 'war room' allegations
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.