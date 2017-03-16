WATCH: 'It will haunt me for the rest of my life,' says Jub Jub on 2010 fatal accident

Disgraced rapper Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maaronhanye' has broken his silence in a telling interview on live television since being released on parole in January.

The rapper appeared on SABC 2's breakfast show Morning Live on Thursday morning, where he shared intimate details about life in prison, being a changed man, and being haunted by the accident that left four school children dead in 2010.

"What happened on 8 March was nothing good, its nothing for anyone to be proud of. For the stupid decisions I took, it is something that I will have to live with for the rest of my life. It will haunt me for the rest of my life, " he said.

He said that the only thing that helped him was prayer. Jub Jub also spoke about the four years he spent behind bars, and said that he was a changed man.

"Prison is everything that you think and more. There is nothing good, nothing nice about prison. It sharpened my character, it broke me down. At times I found it really hard to cope," he said.

Jub Jub added that he was grateful to be given a second chance so that he could help make a difference among the youth.

The rapper also thanked SA for being a "forgiving nation," and revealed that profits from his Ke Kopa Tshwarelo track will be shared with the victims' families.

Jub Jub and his co-accused Themba Tshabalala were sentenced to eight years in prison for culpable homicide, after crashing their cars into a group of school children in 2010. The accident left four children dead and two others brain damaged.

The pair were released on parole after serving four years of their sentence.

