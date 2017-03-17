Atandwa Kani feels more appreciated as an actor in the States

Atandwa Kani, who has been in the States shooting a Hollywood film titled Love By Chance has never been shy to voice his opinions, especially where art was concerned.

In a conversation sparked by actress and writer Portia Gumede, the actor shared that one of the reasons he enjoyed working in the US was because he felt more appreciated there.

That's one of the main reasons I am trying to push hard here. I'm appreciated here.. imagine.. YIU know how it is here https://t.co/mnT4jjTy7U — #ThePrinceOfTheatre (@AtandwaKani) March 17, 2017

The conversation began when Portia tweeted that actors should always come to work prepared. Atandwa tweeted that the term "actor" was used too loosely in South Africa.

Fellow actress Kgomotso Christopher added that Atandwa's location suggested that he was in a place where they better understood who to call an actor.

@portiagumedesa We also use the term "Actor" too freely... most of them are over glorified, flash in the pan, chancing socialites #iSaidIt — #ThePrinceOfTheatre (@AtandwaKani) March 15, 2017