Fri Mar 17 14:38:09 SAST 2017

Atandwa Kani feels more appreciated as an actor in the States

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-17 13:46:04.0
Atandwa feels more appreciated in the States.
Image by: Supplied.

In a conversation with a fellow actor, Atandwa Kani highlighted why he felt more appreciated as an actor in the US.

Atandwa Kani, who has been in the States shooting a Hollywood film titled Love By Chance has never been shy to voice his opinions, especially where art was concerned.

In a conversation sparked by actress and writer Portia Gumede, the actor shared that one of the reasons he enjoyed working in the US was because he felt more appreciated there.

The conversation began when Portia tweeted that actors should always come to work prepared. Atandwa tweeted that the term "actor" was used too loosely in South Africa.

Fellow actress Kgomotso Christopher added that Atandwa's location suggested that he was in a place where they better understood who to call an actor.

