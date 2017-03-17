So what can we expect from Jub Jub? A tell-all book, a movie and more music

Shortly after his first live television interview on SABC 2's Morning Live on Thursday morning, Jub Jub headed to the Metro FM studios where he appeared on Bonang Matheba's show.

The rapper struggled to hold back his emotions as he detailed his past, present and future.

During the interview Jub Jub revealed that while he was in prison he spent a lot of time writing music and started working on his book, which he described as a "tell-all".

The rapper also revealed that he also hoped to make a movie out of his life story.

"I don't really like sharing my plans, but since you have asked, I had a lot of time to write and I have a book coming out," he told Bonang.

While Jub Jub was coy to reveal too much details about his time in prison and his deepest feelings, he assured the nation that it would all be in his book.

"There are some things that I don't like talking about but everything that they wanna know they will find in the book and the movie," he said.

The rapper preferred not to reveal the date his book would launch but rather ensured listeners that the music was ready to go out. Bonang went on to play a new song by the rapper titled Bataung.

Jub Jub got emotional towards the end as he reflected on the life-altering accident in 2010, which claimed the lives of four school children and left two others brain damaged.

"If I could go back to that day, I would change the decisions I made. I made stupid decisions," he said.

Jub Jub also explained that since being released on parole he was struggling to "reconnect" with the outside world. He added that one of those issues was joining social media.

"I am too fragile for social media," he told Bonang.

He explained that although social media accounts were being set up by his team, he was not interested in it and would rather let fans hear him through music.

Jub Jub and his co-accused Themba Tshabalala were sentenced to eight years in prison for culpable homicide.

Watch the rest of the interview here...