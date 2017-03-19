 'A lion never dies but it sleeps' - Tributes pour in for veteran actor Joe Mafela - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sun Mar 19 10:36:23 SAST 2017

These saucy snaps of Jessica Nkosi will give you life!

'A lion never dies but it sleeps' - Tributes pour in for veteran actor Joe Mafela

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-19 09:24:59.0

Save & Share

Related News

As South Africans woke up to the news of actor Joe Mafela's death on Sunday morning, social media has been filled with an outpouring of tributes.

In the wake of his death friends, colleagues and fans have shared fond memories of the legendary actor.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa wrote: "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the passing of legendary Actor, Director & Musician ubaba Joe Mafela".

JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told TshisaLIVE that Joe died in a car accident on the M1 highway in Johannesburg late on Saturday evening.

 

"We can confirm that at 21:45 on M1 North between the Oxford and Houghton turn-offs there was an accident between a Ford Figo and a bakkie which took place in construction zone. The driver of the Figo, driven by Mr Mafela, was declared fatal by paramedics on the scene," Mamonyane said.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X