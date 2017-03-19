'A lion never dies but it sleeps' - Tributes pour in for veteran actor Joe Mafela

As South Africans woke up to the news of actor Joe Mafela's death on Sunday morning, social media has been filled with an outpouring of tributes.

In the wake of his death friends, colleagues and fans have shared fond memories of the legendary actor.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa wrote: "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the passing of legendary Actor, Director & Musician ubaba Joe Mafela".

My heart is shattered at the passing of uBab' Joe Mafela I'm broken I can't even type #RIPJoeMafela — Minenhle Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) March 19, 2017

#RIP Joe Mafela. The original funny guy. You gave us a show that brought us so much laughter in our homes. Thank you pic.twitter.com/VPz1JYtXqo — SaneSbusisiweKhuluse (@SanehKhuluse) March 19, 2017

"Joe Mafela" "a lion never dies but it sleeps" R.I.P. Joe. — Igziabeher 1938 (@mangaung73) March 19, 2017

It is an honour to have lived in this man's era, Comedic GENIUS! Joe Mafela G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/rzc7pIgxLj — RR (@remza2009) March 19, 2017

Was good was nice while you were with us. Now that you are gone you Will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Joe Mafela. — Botlalo (@dionbotlalo) March 19, 2017

A very sad day indeed. He made a difference in many ways to our lives during difficult times. #JoeMafela pic.twitter.com/UDIauBXhON — Kb Molopyane (@KbMolopyane) March 19, 2017

Would this new generation understand what the song "Shosholoza" by the late Ntate Joe Mafela did to us fam? Such unity in diversity pic.twitter.com/PdKtv378cJ — Lerato Ramolahloane (@Ms_Ramolahloane) March 19, 2017

Woke up to Tha saddening news that we've lost a pioneer,great man,great role model an a pillar..R.I.P #joemafela pic.twitter.com/NSN4QyZrEy — Prodby759 (@I_Is_SlyGunz99) March 19, 2017

JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told TshisaLIVE that Joe died in a car accident on the M1 highway in Johannesburg late on Saturday evening.

"We can confirm that at 21:45 on M1 North between the Oxford and Houghton turn-offs there was an accident between a Ford Figo and a bakkie which took place in construction zone. The driver of the Figo, driven by Mr Mafela, was declared fatal by paramedics on the scene," Mamonyane said.