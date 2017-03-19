Legendary actor Joe Mafela died in a car accident - police

Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE in a statement.

She confirmed that Mafela was involved in a car accident at around 10pm on the M1 North between the Oxford and Houghton Road off-ramps in Johannesburg.

"We can confirm that at 21:45 on M1 North between the Oxford and Houghton turn-offs there was an accident between a Ford Figo and a bakkie which took place in construction zone. The Bakkie hit the Ford which caused damage to the left hand side of the Ford Figo. The driver of the Figo, driven by Mr Mafela, was declared fatal by paramedics on the scene. His fatal condition may have been a medical condition that was brought in during the accident but an investigation into this is now underway," said Mamonyane.

A family member, Anthony Mafela also confirmed the news on Twitter this morning.

"Sad news.. My Uncle Joe Mafela passed on last night," Anthony said.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of legendary actor Joe Mafela. Ulale ngoxolo tata.. #RIPJoe pic.twitter.com/Imv56G4ZKP — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) March 19, 2017

Attempts to reach Mafela's family have been unsuccessful at this stage.