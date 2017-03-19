WATCH: Tbo Touch's son is a real charmer
Tbo Touch's lil man is real heart breaker in the making.
His mom asked little Ruri if she had gained weight, and his response was just the sweetest.
"No mom, actually you're the prettiest girl in the whole world," he said.
Aww man!
P.S. Ruri is going to charm the socks off many girls in the future.
