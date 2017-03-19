 WATCH: Tbo Touch's son is a real charmer - Times LIVE
   
Sun Mar 19 16:40:48 SAST 2017

WATCH: Tbo Touch's son is a real charmer

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-19 16:00:00.0
Tbo Touch with his son Ruri.
Image by: Via Instagram

Tbo Touch's lil man is real heart breaker in the making.

His mom asked little Ruri if she had gained weight, and his response was just the sweetest.

"No mom, actually you're the prettiest girl in the whole world," he said.

Aww man!

P.S. Ruri is going to charm the socks off many girls in the future.

