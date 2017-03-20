Riky Rick refuses to apologise to that 'f**king' radio station - report

Riky made headlines after he burst into a rant during his acceptance speech, labelling 90% on the radio "trash".

Sunday World is now reporting that a few days after the debacle Riky told his fans at an event that he would apologise to the SABC, despite heat from his ex-bosses at Mabala Noise.

"I will not sacrifice my morals and all that s**t to be on the F**king radio," he apparently said.

Riky went on to apparently tell fans that he anticipated that his music would no longer be played on the radio.

"Yeah, I guarantee you, I will guarantee you. You [will] probably never hear my f**king ass on the radio again. That's what I guarantee you right now- 200 %," he told fans.

Riky has since resigned from Mabala Noise under a cloud, telling fans last week that he had been his future and family had "been threatened".