Riky Rick refuses to apologise to that 'f**king' radio station - report
Rapper Riky Rick has reportedly refused to apologise to the SABC, after taking jabs at Metro FM at its annual awards ceremony last month.
Riky made headlines after he burst into a rant during his acceptance speech, labelling 90% on the radio "trash".
Sunday World is now reporting that a few days after the debacle Riky told his fans at an event that he would apologise to the SABC, despite heat from his ex-bosses at Mabala Noise.
"I will not sacrifice my morals and all that s**t to be on the F**king radio," he apparently said.
Riky went on to apparently tell fans that he anticipated that his music would no longer be played on the radio.
"Yeah, I guarantee you, I will guarantee you. You [will] probably never hear my f**king ass on the radio again. That's what I guarantee you right now- 200 %," he told fans.
Riky has since resigned from Mabala Noise under a cloud, telling fans last week that he had been his future and family had "been threatened".
