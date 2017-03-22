Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad had to 'beg' for presenting gig- report
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad has bagged a new gig, but it didn't come easy at all.
According to Daily Sun, Dumi has been unveiled as the co-presenter of a new gospel show called Amacilongo on Dumisa TV.
Dumi told the publication that he had heard through the grapevine that the channel was looking for a new presenter, and he jumped at the opportunity.
"We begged management to give us the opportunity but they rejected our offer," he said.
Dumi added that they didn't take no for an answer and persevered. "We had to beg and prove that we could do it,” said Dumi.
Dumi and fellow gospel star Betusile Mcinga sent through a demo and before they knew their dream had become a reality.
The new gospel show is set to start on April 1.
The singer also expressed his excitement on social media.
