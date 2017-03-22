Nomzamo to get private protection after ‘fake family’ threatens her life

Nomzamo took to her social media account to recount how the "fake family" have been sending herself and her actual family members messages.

The original story of Elizabeth Mbatha from Mpumalanga, the woman who claims to be Nomzamo's mother, was published by Sunday Sun in 2016.

Nomzamo has lambasted the newspaper, insisting that despite Elizabeth's story having many gaps, the story was still printed. She has also accused the journalist of giving out her details to the "fake family", apparently resulting in the constant harassment.

Nomzamo revealed how she now lives in constant fear for her life and how she needs to use her money to secure private protection. Sunday Sun has not responded to the allegations.

This was sent to my brother a few minutes ago!!!!! This is at the hand of your publication @SundaySunSA AND KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI pic.twitter.com/dOfKUyLzSa — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

Two Years ago your reporter Kgomotso Moganedi and his editor wrote & printed a FALSE story about a woman claiming to be my mother — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

@media24 Kgomotso laughed and told me he would run the story anyway.

After the story broke, I started receiving life THREATENING calls — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

@media24 the calls were from the sons of the woman claiming to be my mother. I feared for my life. They had obtained my no. from Kgomotso — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

Is this the kind of establishment that you run? Where your writers (Lest I call him a journalist) put WOMEN's lives in danger? — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

For the past two years I live in CONSTANT fear of my life. Every single day. Thinking if those men find me, God forbid — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

@media24 Now, if I wasn't a breadwinner @ home I could perhaps shut up and keep it moving. But I have kids to raise and a family to care for — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017

But then again, Daily Sun and Sunday Sun are to ridicule the black and keep him hungry. Or in my case, put their life in danger — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 21, 2017