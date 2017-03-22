Ouch! Lexi hospitalised after suffering from a slipped disc
Reality TV star Lexi Van ended up in hospital after suffering from a slipped disc from working out too hard at the gym.
Lexi shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed informing fans of what happened.
"Been training and exercising so hard, didn't give my body enough rest and recovery time, and then yesterday, booommmm I couldn't continue working out," Lexi said.
She explained that she wasn't sure if she didn't do the squats or kicks properly, but suddenly she couldn't feel her legs.
"Suddenly I couldn't continue or feel any sensation in my legs and lower back," she added.
Lexi said that after doctors examined her they found that she was born with a conjoined spine and bones, which caused the slipped disc.
Eina!
