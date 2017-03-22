 Ouch! Lexi hospitalised after suffering from a slipped disc - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Mar 22 14:28:25 SAST 2017

Memorial service for Joe Mafela to be held in Joburg on Thursday

Ouch! Lexi hospitalised after suffering from a slipped disc

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-22 13:47:25.0
Lexi is recovering in hospital.
Image by: Via Lexi Van's Instagram

Reality TV star Lexi Van ended up in hospital after suffering from a slipped disc from working out too hard at the gym.

Save & Share

Related News

Lexi shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed informing fans of what happened.

"Been training and exercising so hard, didn't give my body enough rest and recovery time, and then yesterday, booommmm I couldn't continue working out," Lexi said.

She explained that she wasn't sure if she didn't do the squats or kicks properly, but suddenly she couldn't feel her legs.

"Suddenly I couldn't continue or feel any sensation in my legs and lower back," she added.

Lexi said that after doctors examined her they found that she was born with a conjoined spine and bones, which caused the slipped disc.

Eina!

A post shared by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X