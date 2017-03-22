 Twitter goes ballistic after iFani says Cassper's song is trash - Times LIVE
   
Twitter goes ballistic after iFani says Cassper's song is trash

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-22 08:59:25.0
Twitter was not happy with iFani
Image by: Via iFani's Instagram

Twitter roasted rapper iFani after he took to the social network to say that Cassper Nyovest's new single is trash.

Cassper's song, Tito Mboweni has gotten mixed reactions since its release, but his fans were not having any of iFani's negativity on Human Rights Day.

The Shake rapper did not mince his words when he took to Twitter to say that Cassper's latest offering is sub-standard. He added that Cassper should not shoot a music video as it would be a waste of money.

iFani went on to advice tweeps to rather buy and listen to AKA's The World is Yours or Nasty C's Hell Naw, as they were far better that Cassper's song.

He said when he went gold Cassper was one of the first people to say he messed up.

Twitter roasted iFani, telling him that even on Human Rights Day, he has no right to tell any artist that their music is crap, because all he releases is trash! Ouch!

 

