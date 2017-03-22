Twitter goes ballistic after iFani says Cassper's song is trash

Cassper's song, Tito Mboweni has gotten mixed reactions since its release, but his fans were not having any of iFani's negativity on Human Rights Day.

The Shake rapper did not mince his words when he took to Twitter to say that Cassper's latest offering is sub-standard. He added that Cassper should not shoot a music video as it would be a waste of money.

iFani went on to advice tweeps to rather buy and listen to AKA's The World is Yours or Nasty C's Hell Naw, as they were far better that Cassper's song.

He said when he went gold Cassper was one of the first people to say he messed up.

Twitter roasted iFani, telling him that even on Human Rights Day, he has no right to tell any artist that their music is crap, because all he releases is trash! Ouch!

What Ifani thought that tweet will do vs what it did pic.twitter.com/4QwHLUOU8E — #TeamEfe (@samkenelope) March 21, 2017

Lol @Katlego_Bortes: Ifani has a song that says "lalel ingoma ezimnandi". He wasn't talking about his songs, was he pic.twitter.com/oZRTYILNXR — Neo O'Khosified (@NRJ_Brown) March 22, 2017

Me when I realised that Ifani is still alive . pic.twitter.com/twLwaN9NDe — 2017-Ning (@Ziniko14) March 21, 2017

Black Twitter today is lit Poor Ifani pic.twitter.com/nScl5EuV7u — Barh (@Barh_Mzimela) March 21, 2017

@iFani_Haymani and yet you released a track and all you said was "ewe ewe ewe ewe ewe" pic.twitter.com/DF4kUxwOqe — Bongekile (@Bongeh_M) March 21, 2017