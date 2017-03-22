Unathi shuts the door in a body shamer's face!

The radio and TV personality who has had her fair share of criticism always has some spicy clap backs for haters.

One follower decided to voice her opinion about Unathi's legs, saying that she need to do something about it.

"Cc (Sisi) I love you but do something about your legs and feet!," tweeted the user.

Unathi wasted no time in showing the person that such comments were just not welcome.

"I clearly love them and don't care what you think about tearing my body apart. Its so sad," she said.

The Idols judge re-shared the comments to Instagram and made an example of the person.

"Love yourself so hard that you won't have the time or need to go around trying to tear women apart," she said.

You go guurl!