Grace Bible Church dances around R89k debacle

The establishment said that it was not allowed to comment on the R89,000 figure that was made public by actor Mangaliso Ngema.

The church instead issued a press statement in an attempt to set the record straight on how it handled memorial services.

According to the statement members of the church weren't charged a fee to use the venue, however, other members of the public were charged a fee.

"Grace Bible Church members are not charged for the use of the facilities.The facilities have been funded by the members and serves their needs," said spokesperson Dr Ezekiel Mathole.

Mathole explained that the public were allowed to use the church's facilities but were required to pay for the overheads required.

"The public has often requested the use of the facilities for memorials and funerals. As a church we only allow them the utilisation of the premises when they are available. They are required to pay for the overheads which include audio visual equipment and operators," he said.

The clergyman said that it was the church's policy to discuss quotes with organisers and families and not comment publicly on these issues.

Mangaliso took to Facebook on Wednesday to express his anger over the quote that was given to Joe Mafela's family.

"We visited the Joe Mafela home last night to pay our respects. I was shocked to learn that Grace Bible Church wanted a fee of R89,000 for the memorial," he said.

A raging debate has since unfolded on social media with many users expressing shock and the pricey amount for a place of worship.