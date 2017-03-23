IN MEMES: 3 hilarious moments from #PapaPennyAhee
Papa Penny's show always sets Twitter on fire and last night's episode was no different.
Twitter reacted with laughter and a bit of confusion to some standout moments of the reality show.
The Tsonga disco musician is always applauded for his authenticity but last night Twitter found new elements of the show to enjoy a harmless laugh over.
Although the show was mostly sad as Penny Penny went through a disappointing event of a "family reunion" where his children failed to show up, Twitter found something to laugh about (as always).
Here are the top 3 moments:When Penny Penny tried to describe how he realised his mother was not feeling well and his reaction.
When Penny Penny's son threw a tantrum.
#PapaPennyAhee can you please give me a reason not to like papaPenny pic.twitter.com/TyDOkNIuDU— Golden (@MandisaMncw) March 22, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee— Sibusiso (@bongo_sibusiso) March 22, 2017
My father IS LIE to me.....Like father like son pic.twitter.com/Hw5itgCIdc
What about meeee— Uph'uMthembeni? (@ShanduLinda) March 22, 2017
MeeeeeeeeeMinaaaaaaaaaaaaa #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/wCkqEDUchW
When Twitter discovered that 'nomi' is short for nomination.
I woke up this morning and be like What about meeeeeeeeeee! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/TGlJIsMIVs— iamcityfc (@KingLapzin) March 23, 2017
So Nomi's full name is Nomination and you're Khethiwe and uyahleka #PapaPennyAhee— Ntsako (@Ntkneo) March 22, 2017
I thought it was a lie Nommy's name is Nomination #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/uvWVT1tI1i— Secramento (@KThabatha) March 22, 2017
So Nomi's full name is Nomination and you're Khethiwe and uyahleka #PapaPennyAhee— Ntsako (@Ntkneo) March 22, 2017
