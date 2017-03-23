IN MEMES: 3 hilarious moments from #PapaPennyAhee

Twitter reacted with laughter and a bit of confusion to some standout moments of the reality show.

The Tsonga disco musician is always applauded for his authenticity but last night Twitter found new elements of the show to enjoy a harmless laugh over.

Although the show was mostly sad as Penny Penny went through a disappointing event of a "family reunion" where his children failed to show up, Twitter found something to laugh about (as always).

Here are the top 3 moments:

#PapaPennyAhee can you please give me a reason not to like papaPenny pic.twitter.com/TyDOkNIuDU — Golden (@MandisaMncw) March 22, 2017

My father IS LIE to me.....Like father like son pic.twitter.com/Hw5itgCIdc — Sibusiso (@bongo_sibusiso) March 22, 2017

I woke up this morning and be like What about meeeeeeeeeee! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/TGlJIsMIVs — iamcityfc (@KingLapzin) March 23, 2017

I thought it was a lie Nommy's name is Nomination #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/uvWVT1tI1i — Secramento (@KThabatha) March 22, 2017

When Penny Penny tried to describe how he realised his mother was not feeling well and his reaction.When Penny Penny's son threw a tantrum.When Twitter discovered that 'nomi' is short for nomination.