Thu Mar 23 10:11:24 SAST 2017

IN MEMES: 3 hilarious moments from #PapaPennyAhee

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-23 09:59:12.0
Penny Penny loves fancy cars and pictures of himself.
Papa Penny's show always sets Twitter on fire and last night's episode was no different.

Twitter reacted with laughter and a bit of confusion to some standout moments of the reality show.

The Tsonga disco musician is always applauded for his authenticity but last night Twitter found new elements of the show to enjoy a harmless laugh over.

Although the show was mostly sad as Penny Penny went through a disappointing event of a "family reunion" where his children failed to show up, Twitter found something to laugh about (as always).

Here are the top 3 moments:

When Penny Penny tried to describe how he realised his mother was not feeling well and his reaction.When Penny Penny's son threw a tantrum.When Twitter discovered that 'nomi' is short for nomination.

