DRAMA! Masechaba Ndlovu has resigned from Power FM

Masechaba wrote a message on her Twitter account to confirm that she had handed in her resignation with immediate effect.

I have resigned from PowerFM with immediate effect. Thank you all for your unwavering love and support. Wishing the station all of the best. — Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 24, 2017

Her husband, Vusi Ndlovu, confirmed that her account had not been hacked and that she had resigned. However, he refused to be drawn into the issue only saying that it was true.

At the beginning of February a tweet from Power FM's official account went viral after someone took to the account to say Masechaba was about to be fired.

Masechaba remained mum, only saying she was still at the station. But obvs there was drama cause now she's out!