Confirmed! Karlien van Jaarsveld got secretly married

There were raised eyebrows after Karlien posted a collage of pictures on Instagram of what appears to be her wedding day.

A post shared by Karlien (@karlienvanjaarsveld) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

Her fans immediately started congratulating her on the news and on her special day, which they thought was this weekend. Karlien took to the comments section to say that she did not get married this weekend because she was working. In a second comment posted she wrote that she was "already married."

Still, fans were unsure if this was true as Karlien, who is a media darling, has not made her wedding public.

Her mother and manager, Ronel Brink, has since confirmed that Karlien and Joe are married but would not give any more details.

Joe and Karlien announced their engagement in September. Karlien was previously married to rugby player Derick Hougaard and the pair have two children together.

So, how long has Karlien been married? No one is telling. But in a post on Instagram in December Joe was already referring to Karlien as Mrs. Breytenbach.