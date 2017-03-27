Pearl's secret to keeping Robert: Be the main but act like the side
Pearl Thusi has spilled the secret sauce to her relationship with Robert Marawa, telling fans that their romance will last because she acts like his side chick.
Pearl got tongues wagging over the weekend when she posted a selfie of herself and her man cuddling in bed.
The intimate picture was taken a while ago but Pearl was obviously missing the cuddles because she captioned the snap" Missing this".
While many thought it was cute, some of Pearl's followers, including rapper Cassper Nyovest, were quick to point out that the snap was one you would expect to be taken by a side chick.
Pearl took it all in her stride and cheekily responded to the comments by suggesting that she was using the "side chick" label to her advantage.
"I'm the main and I act like a side chick which is why this gonna last. Keep them busy," she said in response to Cassper's comment.
Pearl and Robert have slowly become more open about their relationship and have posted several snaps together over the last few months.
