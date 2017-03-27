 Snaps: Anele, Kelly, Minnie and Somizi get slimed - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Mar 27 11:16:57 SAST 2017

6 pictures of your new Miss SA

Snaps: Anele, Kelly, Minnie and Somizi get slimed

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-27 10:56:26.0
Clearly Minnie did not enjoy that
Image by: Supplied

Yah! You you thought they were abouve getting slimed? That they only drank expensive champagne and bought fancy shoes. Nah, fam!

Save & Share

Related News

Minnie Dlamini, Anele Mdoda, Somizi and Kelly Khumalo were among the celebrity guests who got slimed at the NickFest, which took place at the TicketPro Dome over the weekend.

Totally worth your payday abundance to see that!

Check out some of the snaps!

 

Screen Shot 2017-03-27 at 9.58.49 AM.png

Screen Shot 2017-03-27 at 9.59.42 AM.png

Screen Shot 2017-03-27 at 9.59.17 AM.png

Screen Shot 2017-03-27 at 10.00.15 AM.png 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X