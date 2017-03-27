Snaps: Anele, Kelly, Minnie and Somizi get slimed
Yah! You you thought they were abouve getting slimed? That they only drank expensive champagne and bought fancy shoes. Nah, fam!
Minnie Dlamini, Anele Mdoda, Somizi and Kelly Khumalo were among the celebrity guests who got slimed at the NickFest, which took place at the TicketPro Dome over the weekend.
Totally worth your payday abundance to see that!
Check out some of the snaps!
