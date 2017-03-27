Tbo Touch welcomes another big star to Touch HD

While we will have to wait until Tuesday evening for the station to officially announce its full lineup, Touch has suggested that Thembisa Mdoda may be one of the big names joining Touch HD.

He posted a snap of himself with Thembisa over the weekend, welcoming her to the Touch HD family.

Fans could hardly contain their excitement and flooded the post with comments congratulating Thembisa on her new gig.

Touch HD spokesperson Lulu Ndevu refused to comment to TshisaLIVE about Thembisa's appointment, only saying that all will be revealed at a media event on Tuesday evening.

Ever since TshisaLIVE confirmed that Glen Lewis would be joining the station as its breakfast host, the internet has been abuzz with speculation over who else Touch would bring to the newly relaunched station.

Fans have called on Touch to bring the likes of Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh and Wilson B Nkosi on board.