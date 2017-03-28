DJ Fresh 'blown away' by DJ Black Coffee's humility

Fresh like the rest of the country has expressed pride over Black Coffee flying the SA flag incredibly high across the globe.

"Who would have [thought] @RealBlackCoffee would be my MVP of the past 15yrs! ️‬Not only am I proud of you, but also blown away by how you have allowed your humility to guide you even as you soar to DJ heights never before achieved by a Mzansi DJ," Fresh said.

Fresh added that he has always been Black Coffee's number one fan, and nothing has changed.

"I said I was your number one fan when we booked you for #MiamiInvasion in 2010. I rest my case, and ain't s**t changed!!! See you in Ibiza," he added.

Fresh's comments comes after Black Coffee spent the weekend with Diddy, who had nothing but praise for our guy. #LifeGoals