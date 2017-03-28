 DJ Fresh 'blown away' by DJ Black Coffee's humility - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Mar 28 10:00:12 SAST 2017

6 pictures of your new Miss SA

DJ Fresh 'blown away' by DJ Black Coffee's humility

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-28 09:24:45.0

Image by: Via Instagram

DJ Fresh has joined the nation in celebrating his friend and house music icon, DJ Black Coffee.

Save & Share

Related News

Fresh like the rest of the country has expressed pride over Black Coffee flying the SA flag incredibly high across the globe.

"Who would have [thought]  @RealBlackCoffee would be my MVP of the past 15yrs! ️‬Not only am I proud of you, but also blown away by how you have allowed your humility to guide you even as you soar to DJ heights never before achieved by a Mzansi DJ," Fresh said.

Fresh added that he has always been Black Coffee's number one fan, and nothing has changed.

"I said I was your number one fan when we booked you for #MiamiInvasion in 2010. I rest my case, and ain't s**t changed!!! See you in Ibiza," he added.

Fresh's comments comes after Black Coffee spent the weekend with Diddy, who had nothing but praise for our guy. #LifeGoals

A post shared by DjFreshSA (@djfreshsa) on

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X