Miss SA: I can't wait to travel the country and get to know you

The 21-year-old from the Western Cape took her her official Facebook page to say that besides being overwhelmed she is grateful for everything that has come her way.

"How do you even begin to try and describe the night your life changed forever. The one word that keeps on popping into my head is gratefulness. I'm eternally grateful that the judges and you guys got to see and hear a bit of my heart, for not giving up on dreaming this dream with me and also now for the opportunity I have to serve my country."

She is determined to travel the country and meet people from all walks of life.

"Before I was crowned I promised to see and meet as many of my fellow countrymen and I plan on doing just that. I can't wait to travel all over the country, to big cities and small towns to get to know you."

Demi was crowned Miss SA on Sunday night.