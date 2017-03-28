WATCH: Somizi knows how to thrust those hips
Obvs he can dance, you know, being a choreographer and all, but every now and then it's good to be reminded that Somgaga had mad skills.
It's only Tuesday and we're wishing it was Friday but here's Somizi full of energy dancing on his car.
You know, as you do.
Where does he get all the energy? Maybe we really should start paying attention to those motivational talks he gives on Insta.
