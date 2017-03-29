WATCH LIVE: Veteran actor Joe Mafela funeral service
Mourners gather at the UJ Soweto Campus to say their final goodbyes to veteran actor Joe Mafela.
His casket was led in by two men riding white horses.
Police were on the scene of a mass shooting in Hilton‚ at the foot of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ early on Wednesday.
Two foreign UN contractors who were kidnapped in DR Congo have been found dead, one of them decapitated, the government said Tuesday, as spiralling violence in the vast country sparked international condemnation.
Ahmed Kathrada 1929-2017: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral is underway in Johannesburg. He died on Monday morning after he had been admitted to hospital for surgery.
Neymar shrugged off some rough tackling and a missed penalty to score a brilliant solo goal as he led Brazil to a 3-0 win over Paraguay which booked their place at the 2018 World Cup finals on Tuesday.
When the Springboks started leaving the sinking ship, the materialistic among us thought it was the lure of lucre. The colonialists said it was quotas.
South Africa came away with a 1-0 series win by way of their emphatic eight-wicket victory in three days in the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Former world number one Jordan Spieth says he can't wait to get next month's Masters out of the way -- because he's fed up with being asked about his nightmare collapse at Augusta in 2016.
World No. 2 Novak Djokovic was sent crashing out of the ATP Mexico Open on Thursday after being upset in straight sets by sixth seeded Nick Kyrgios in the first ever meeting between the two.
Sebastian Vettel has lived through a number of false dawns at Ferrari but bright sunshine bathed the team's garage after the German's Australian Grand Prix victory yesterday.
"I think it's a load of rubbish, if I'm honest. A lot of people made a lot of money out of it and David Brailsford used it constantly as his calling card. But I always thought it was a load of rubbish."
In Kong: Skull Island, the next blockbuster roaring into South African cinemas on March 10 this year, the producers of Godzilla have reimagined the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all.
The acclaimed Cape Town City Ballet has found a new home‚ after it was kicked out of its base at the University of Cape Town for being “too colonial”.
After initially defending its sale of Telefunken TV sets incorrectly marked as “Full HD”‚ Game stores have now removed the mislabelled stock from sale.
German sportscar maker Porsche is giving a host of 911 models a very hefty 30hp boost for the new model year.
Uber on Monday said its self-driving cars were being put back in action on roads after a weekend crash prompted the ridesharing giant to halt testing.
