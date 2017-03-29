 WATCH LIVE: Veteran actor Joe Mafela funeral service - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Mar 29 10:18:11 SAST 2017

Celebrities pay tribute to Ahmed Kathrada

WATCH LIVE: Veteran actor Joe Mafela funeral service

TimesLIVE | 2017-03-29 09:57:26.0

Save & Share

Mourners gather at the UJ Soweto Campus to say their final goodbyes to veteran actor Joe Mafela.

His casket was led in by two men riding white horses.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X