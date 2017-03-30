 Ifani 'eats humble pie' after Cassper releases Tito Mboweni video - Times LIVE
   
Thu Mar 30 13:35:24 SAST 2017

Ifani 'eats humble pie' after Cassper releases Tito Mboweni video

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-30 12:56:47.0
Ifani thinks the Tito Mboweni music video is hot.
Image by: Via iFani's Instagram

IFani had to "eat humble pie" on Thursday morning, after he watched Cassper Nyovest's Tito Mboweni music video, which he predicted would be trash.

Ifani got roasted by Twitter last week, after he said that Cassper's single Tito Mboweni was trash and that it would be a waste of money to have a music video shot for the song.

An hour after Cassper dropped the music video, Ifani took to Twitter to praise the video, saying that he was eating humble pie.

He said that the video is "hot" and Twitter did not let him off the hook easily. Instead Cassper's fans took aim at iFani with a string of memes.

But fans also had a few questions for Cassper...

