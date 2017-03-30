Ifani 'eats humble pie' after Cassper releases Tito Mboweni video

Ifani got roasted by Twitter last week, after he said that Cassper's single Tito Mboweni was trash and that it would be a waste of money to have a music video shot for the song.

An hour after Cassper dropped the music video, Ifani took to Twitter to praise the video, saying that he was eating humble pie.

He said that the video is "hot" and Twitter did not let him off the hook easily. Instead Cassper's fans took aim at iFani with a string of memes.

@iFani_Haymani just yesterday you was saying he shouldn't release the video ... pic.twitter.com/88x6RQ5U22 — April 2ND (@GeorgeBeatsSA) March 30, 2017

@iFani_Haymani u just want our attention wena pic.twitter.com/FdBLAzThra — Mr Magnificent (@TheMGRapper) March 30, 2017

#TitoMboweniVideo why are they "sha sha-ring" us with R10s??? pic.twitter.com/umNWs6MW2u — Lebo Bobo Nthebe (@Simply_LeboN) March 30, 2017

But fans also had a few questions for Cassper...