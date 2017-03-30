Ifani 'eats humble pie' after Cassper releases Tito Mboweni video
IFani had to "eat humble pie" on Thursday morning, after he watched Cassper Nyovest's Tito Mboweni music video, which he predicted would be trash.
Ifani got roasted by Twitter last week, after he said that Cassper's single Tito Mboweni was trash and that it would be a waste of money to have a music video shot for the song.
An hour after Cassper dropped the music video, Ifani took to Twitter to praise the video, saying that he was eating humble pie.
He said that the video is "hot" and Twitter did not let him off the hook easily. Instead Cassper's fans took aim at iFani with a string of memes.
#TitoMboweniVideo @CassperNyovest how Ifani look like after seeing the music video pic.twitter.com/gtJFGdAdoV— prayer_official (@thipla_bash) March 30, 2017
Ifani looking at #TitoMboweniVideo pic.twitter.com/v0hX14RCR4— lee ann♡♡ (@RaselabeAnna) March 30, 2017
@iFani_Haymani just yesterday you was saying he shouldn't release the video ... pic.twitter.com/88x6RQ5U22— April 2ND (@GeorgeBeatsSA) March 30, 2017
@iFani_Haymani u just want our attention wena pic.twitter.com/FdBLAzThra— Mr Magnificent (@TheMGRapper) March 30, 2017
But fans also had a few questions for Cassper...
Mr @iFani_Haymani what you ordered has arrived #TitoMboweniVideo pic.twitter.com/tDRP8RFyZ7— STEEZUS (@ntokozo_nkosco) March 30, 2017
#TitoMboweniVideo @CassperNyovest why was Queen Twerk not Twerking? pic.twitter.com/WgBFiA1d7B— #CAFSuperCUP (@Iamsbuworldwide) March 30, 2017
#TitoMboweniVideo why are they "sha sha-ring" us with R10s??? pic.twitter.com/umNWs6MW2u— Lebo Bobo Nthebe (@Simply_LeboN) March 30, 2017
The way @Nadia_nakai shuts down the #TitoMboweniVideo though pic.twitter.com/mPGWxA1Liy— Sthembiso abuza (@SthembisoMabuza) March 30, 2017
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.