Joe Mafela's 6-ton tombstone temporarily removed

Images of the actor's grave with a simple slab of concrete instead of the lavish lounge ensemble have gone viral, leading to speculation that grave robbers somehow managed to steal it.

JOE MAFELA'S TOMBSTONE REMOVED!https://t.co/vx3efY43A4 pic.twitter.com/NYinCgk7yY

— Daily Sun (@dailysunsa) March 30, 2017

However, Bataung Memorials, the makers of the tombstone have confirmed that it is standard procedure to have the stone removed so that the "concrete can settle."

"We unveiled the stone yesterday for the funeral and so it can be blessed. But it's a heavy stone - 6 tons. The worst thing that could happen is that the stone sinks into the concrete. So we have it removed so it can all settle," said the company's Lebohang Khitsane.

Would grave robbers be able to steal it?

"No. You need a crane. That thing is 6 tons. It's massive. You can just lift it," he said.

The lavish stone attracted much talk on social media after it was unveiled at the Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday.

The massive granite structure has a couch, coffee table and TV said to resemble Joe in South African's homes.