Thu Mar 30 15:06:25 SAST 2017

Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-30 15:00:50.0
Flaunt those curves, girl
Haai, but Pearl Thusi just slays at everything, ne! The Quantico actress posted on image of herself looking all kinds of flames and then even questioned whether she was "slim thick."

Pearl, who this week revealed that she was "investing in her health," has been showing fans all of the products she has bought for what appears to be a more plant-based diet.

Turning fresh veggies into juice might not appear to be yummy, but Pearl says it tastes better than it looks.

Either way, we reckon she's perf just the way she is.

 

