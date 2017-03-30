WATCH: Cassper drops highly anticipated Tito Mboweni vid, but is it any good?

The song itself has received mixed reviews and the video has received similar feedback.

From raining cash, the cars and grills, fans say it's nothing we haven't seen before. Also that last shot resembles AKA's The World Is Yours music video, but asikho'lapho!

Here are three of our fave moments in the video:

Riky Rick resurrects his smooth Van Damme moves in that famous robe.

True to the Tito Mboweni symbol (that is money) there are a lot of notes flying all over the video (particularly R10 notes).

There's so much moola in the video, they even make 'money angels.'

Nadia Nakai closes the music video with a shot that's very similar to AKA posted of Queen B on their first vaycay.

Either way, there's no denying that Nadia's got the sauce.