Prince Kaybee forks out R45k to go under the knife

The musician had been battling with man boobs since puberty and made a decision when he was 27 years old have the excessive "chest fat" surgically removed.

"The main reason I had the tissue removed was for my self-esteem. I wanted to look normal and be comfortable in public," he told Drum magazine.

Prince found out that the reason he failed to get rid of what he thought was fat, was because he was actually suffering from a medical condition that prevented him from losing the fat.

The DJ added that since having the surgical procedure he felt more comfortable in his skin.