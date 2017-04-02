SNAPS: The boo is back! Buhle Mkhize makes a 'comeback'

We were never ready for Buhle's comeback. She has been out of sight for a while now but one look at these snaps will have you questioning your entire existence.

She now calls herself @Booslay_ on Instagram and her account is fairly new with less than six uploaded pictures. Buhle's fans have reacted to her return with excitement.

Welcome back slayer!

A post shared by @booslay_ on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

A post shared by @booslay_ on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:02am PDT