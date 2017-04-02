 SNAPS: The boo is back! Buhle Mkhize makes a 'comeback' - Times LIVE
   
SNAPS: The boo is back! Buhle Mkhize makes a 'comeback'

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-02 12:00:00.0
She's back and she is slaying!
Image by: Via Instagram

Its been a minute since we've seen the beautiful Buhle Mkhize (semi-nude or otherwise) but she has decided to grace fans with her hotness once more. The socialite is back on social media and definitely still has it!

We were never ready for Buhle's comeback. She has been out of sight for a while now but one look at these snaps will have you questioning your entire existence.

She now calls herself @Booslay_ on Instagram and her account is fairly new with less than six uploaded pictures. Buhle's fans have reacted to her return with excitement.

Welcome back slayer!

