Bonang's fans threaten to leave Metro after news of her resignation
Twitter was set alight after Bonang Matheba's surprise resignation from Metro FM, with many fans claiming they would stop listening now that the star had left the station.
While many were sad over the announcement, others blamed Metro FM for Bonang's resignation.
They made their feelings known through messages and memes, making "Bonang" one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
Take a look at some of the best reactions:
So the reason why metro fm is still alive is leaving. She was the last straw, I even fricken know there is metro fm because of @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/1ipkOVfFcg— Thadishe Pediguy (@thadishe) April 3, 2017
With @bonang_m gone metro fm is as good as dead now pic.twitter.com/G7ZSB6h0Bc— Bongani King B Kenke (@king_kenke) April 3, 2017
Metro FM: We know this is short notice but Lerato will be your co-hos.. #Bonang : pic.twitter.com/yntAhBbcCc— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) April 3, 2017
Oh wow one would think Metro FM is an professional ran organization why left it until one hour was left tell Bonang about the new changes pic.twitter.com/uTiPDzxirI— (@Imsollyntuli) April 3, 2017
Metro FM Issa mess pic.twitter.com/H2lIOWhAfd— Nelisiwe Msomi (@NeliMsomi) April 3, 2017
Its no surprise @bonang_m left @METROFMSA, they deserve all that's coming their way after what they did with their Awards. pic.twitter.com/A9rAuXmHO3— IG: lungelo_shamase (@lungeloshamase) April 3, 2017
Hawu! Bonang didn't want to do a show with Mini Me? pic.twitter.com/6iN0c5MGnM— Laqasha (@HovaXXI) April 3, 2017
