 Bonang's fans threaten to leave Metro after news of her resignation - Times LIVE
Mon Apr 03 19:25:59 SAST 2017

DAMN! Bonang looks hot as hell in new Gert-Johan range

Bonang's fans threaten to leave Metro after news of her resignation

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-03 18:37:18.0
Fans have reacted to Bonang's resignation from Metro FM.
Image by: Via Instagram.

Twitter was set alight after Bonang Matheba's surprise resignation from Metro FM, with many fans claiming they would stop listening now that the star had left the station.

Save & Share

Related News

While many were sad over the announcement, others blamed Metro FM for Bonang's resignation.

They made their feelings known through messages and memes, making "Bonang" one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the best reactions:

bo1.PNG 

 

bonang m.PNG

 

bo2.PNG

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X