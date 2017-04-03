From 'made up' English to 'yellow bones' - 3 moments from DMF that had us gasping for breath
22-year-old helicopter pilot Sibonakeliso Ntshangase was the latest bachelor to try and find love on Mzansi Magic's Date My Family and, boy, was it one helluva adventure.
Sibonakeliso was grilled by the friends and family of three bachelorettes (Nadine, Isabel and Precious) and seemed to come out of the storm with his dignity intact.
Sadly, it seems that wasn't the case for all the contestants.
Twitter had a field day cracking jokes and posting hilarious memes about some of the friends and family who featured on the show, especially after the interrogation by Nadine's crew.
Here were three of our favourite moments from the show.
"Made up English"
Twitter lost its mind when Nadine's friends started their cross-examination of Sibonakeliso and not only got tongue-tied but ended up "making up their own language".
#DateMyFamily there is no master of pronunciation when it comes to English, but when you start making up your own words ai pic.twitter.com/zHc8GXMLwa— ... (@mathabo_xaba) April 3, 2017
Ayi maan Nadine's family killed the English. I'm still traumatized. I wonder how they feel after watching themselves on TV #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/f6OLrcZ1Y7— Serame Bohale (@SerameBohale) April 2, 2017
#datemyfamily morning Nadine i hope you had a chance to reshuffle those so called "friends " of yours at 00:00 pic.twitter.com/RvGo0lbVPe— #SaveAlbinos'❤❤ (@shantelle_gee) April 3, 2017
"Are you guy with the gifts?" "Oh you're jinjantic" surely these ladies were on drugs #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/b6FpwHWJup— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) April 3, 2017
Giving the gifts
Nadine's friends weren't playing games and asked Sibonakeliso straight if he intended to give Nadine gifts.
#DateMyFamily week already done pic.twitter.com/Q97yeOU7tO— Thabovuyoo Khabo (@8ff4da99b82f458) April 2, 2017
What's your race?
Twitter went mad when one of Nadine's friends asked Sibonakeliso what race he was.
#DMFmzansi "What's your race? " pic.twitter.com/pgpwaEjJDX— Young Kunta (@Conspiracy_guyy) April 2, 2017
When she said "what is your race?" I knew it wouldn't end well. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RLr6STGENJ— Mabala Noise (@Mabala_Noise) April 2, 2017
White in complexion #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/sTGMJ7KPDW— Lu Mash❤️ (@aNdaYuL) April 2, 2017
In short...
Mess! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0mrxSlcMVZ— IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) April 2, 2017
