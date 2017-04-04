Expensive champers, 2 cakes and hundreds of guests: inside Penny Penny’s lavish birthday party

The musician and reality star recently celebrated his birthday with a lavish party in his hometown of Giyani, Limpopo.

The party, attended by hundreds of guests, was a massive affair with a band providing entertainment as well-wishers ate, drank and socialised under several marquees.

Papa Penny even had two cakes to celebrate the big day!

Take a look at the festivities:

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT