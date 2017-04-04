 Expensive champers, 2 cakes and hundreds of guests: inside Penny Penny’s lavish birthday party - Times LIVE
   
Tue Apr 04 13:38:02 SAST 2017

Expensive champers, 2 cakes and hundreds of guests: inside Penny Penny’s lavish birthday party

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-04 12:42:12.0
Penny Penny had one hell of a party.

Penny Penny sure knows how to party! So when the star turned 55, the whole neighbourhood was invited.

The musician and reality star recently celebrated his birthday with a lavish party in his hometown of Giyani, Limpopo.

The party, attended by hundreds of guests, was a massive affair with a band providing entertainment as well-wishers ate, drank and socialised under several marquees.

Papa Penny even had two cakes to celebrate the big day!

Take a look at the festivities:

 

