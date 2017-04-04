Expensive champers, 2 cakes and hundreds of guests: inside Penny Penny’s lavish birthday party
Penny Penny sure knows how to party! So when the star turned 55, the whole neighbourhood was invited.
The musician and reality star recently celebrated his birthday with a lavish party in his hometown of Giyani, Limpopo.
The party, attended by hundreds of guests, was a massive affair with a band providing entertainment as well-wishers ate, drank and socialised under several marquees.
Papa Penny even had two cakes to celebrate the big day!
Take a look at the festivities:
