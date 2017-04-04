Grab your things! Here's your chance to join the cast of Muvhango
Popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango is looking for fresh talent to join the show, and you could be it!
The soapie announced that they will be holding auditions this coming weekend in Limpopo and encouraged fans to come along and try their luck.
April 4, 2017They would not reveal what character fans will be trying out for but the show's production assistant Taddy Mazibuko told Daily Sun that it will be an open audition to find fresh talent.
Auditions will run from 9am till noon, with call backs on Sunday.
The show has made headlines in the past after several audition scams claiming to be from Muvhango were shared on social media.
One scam charged fans up to R300 for the chance to audition.
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
Joe Mafela 'salary leak' rubbished
-
-
Entertainment
Slim thick? This picture of Pearl Thusi is beyond
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.