 Grab your things! Here's your chance to join the cast of Muvhango - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Apr 04 18:09:59 SAST 2017
Singer Beyonce arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York

WATCH: Beyoncé flaunts her pregnancy swag

Grab your things! Here's your chance to join the cast of Muvhango

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-04 17:52:40.0
You can be a part of the Muvhango cast.
Image by: Muvhango’s Facebook page

Popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango is looking for fresh talent to join the show, and you could be it!

Save & Share

Related News

The soapie announced that they will be holding auditions this coming weekend in Limpopo and encouraged fans to come along and try their luck.

They would not reveal what character fans will be trying out for but the show's production assistant Taddy Mazibuko told Daily Sun that it will be an open audition to find fresh talent.

Auditions will run from 9am till noon, with call backs on Sunday.

The show has made headlines in the past after several audition scams claiming to be from Muvhango were shared on social media.

One scam charged fans up to R300 for the chance to audition.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X