Khanyi Mbau & Nadia Nakai to heat things up on Lip Sync Battle Africa season 2
Rap queen Nadia Nakai and spicy TV personality Khanyi Mbau are set to go head-to-head when season two of Lip Sync Battle Africa kicks off on Thursday.
Nadia and Khanyi will know doubt serve a whole lot of heat on the first episode of the local version of the reality show.
Actress Pearl Thusi headed home from New York earlier this year to co-host the show for the second year in a row with Nigerian newcomer Denrele.
The hot music show promises to have viewers glued to their seats with more booty hops, mic drops and sizzling dance moves from Mzansi's favourite celebrites.
More than 30 celebrities including Thembi Seete, DJ Sbu, Vuyo Dabula, Natasha Thahane, and Locnville are set to light up the Lip Sync stage.
Catch all the action of on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) on Thursday 6 April 2017.
