Ratings downgrade will not succeed in removing President Zuma, says Kenny Kunene

Kenny took to social media in the aftermath of the decision to lambaste the agency and called their ratings into question.

How does convicted rating agencies S&P fined R26bn and Moody's fined R11.7bn 4role in fake ratings get 2decide SA status #SAFakerating — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) April 4, 2017

He suggested that the agency might have been attempting to scare the ANC into getting rid of the president with the decision. He said that they would not succeed.

"I guess they are trying to blackmail the ANC NWC (National Working Committee) and ANC parliamentarians into removing President Zuma. Unfortunately, they will not succeed," Kenny wrote.

He ended his rant by pleading with his followers to not be "blackmailed by these criminals".

Rapper AKA was another big name to criticise the downgrade and said that he still had full trust in President Zuma.

It's always darkest before dawn. — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 4, 2017

Speak for yourself. I have a family, I have hope, I have opportunities & I have belief in myself & my country. https://t.co/tDUuobXh2g — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 4, 2017