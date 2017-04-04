 Ratings downgrade will not succeed in removing President Zuma, says Kenny Kunene - Times LIVE
   
Ratings downgrade will not succeed in removing President Zuma, says Kenny Kunene

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-04 12:39:51.0
Kenny Kunene is angry with the decision by the ratings agency.
Image by: Gallo Images / Tshepo Kekana © Sundayworld.

Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has reacted angrily to the decision by ratings agency Standard and Poor's to relegate South Africa to junk status, declaring that the decision would not unseat President Jacob Zuma from power.

Kenny took to social media in the aftermath of the decision to lambaste the agency and called their ratings into question.

He suggested that the agency might have been attempting to scare the ANC into getting rid of the president with the decision. He said that they would not succeed.

"I guess they are trying to blackmail the ANC NWC (National Working Committee) and ANC parliamentarians into removing President Zuma. Unfortunately, they will not succeed," Kenny wrote.

He ended his rant by pleading with his followers to not be "blackmailed by these criminals".

Rapper AKA was another big name to criticise the downgrade and said that he still had full trust in President Zuma.

