Relax, guys! Skeem Saam's Buhle Maseko is NOT getting married

Buhle, who plays the role of Nimrod Kunutu on Skeem Saam, had tongues wagging when he posted a series of Instagram snaps that seemed to announce his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Tsholo Lolwayne.

But while the comments section of the posts were filled with messages of congratulations, Buhle told TshisaLIVE that it was all a misunderstanding

“I am 100 percent not getting married. The only marriage I am entering into is with a new PR company,” he said.

He explained that the posts that had everyone talking were just elaborate stunts to build suspense for a new partnership he had entered into with the PR company.

As part of the "stunts", Buhle shared pictures of his girlfriend with a ring on her finger and of him in different suits he would possibly be wearing on his big day.

He admitted that the girl in the posts was his partner but said that she was in on the plan.

“She was really supportive of the idea,” he added.

But a well-placed source at Skeem Saam have questioned Buhle's story, suggesting that he had been caught up in a joke gone wrong.

The source told TshisaLIVE that there were a lot of concerned questions from the show's cast and crew when Buhle returned to set on Monday, with many asking him why he decided to get married so young.

He apparently told everyone that it was all a joke.